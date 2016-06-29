Program Schedule

TimeMondayTuesdayWednesdayThursdayFridaySaturdaySunday
6 am

AMERICA'S MORNING NEWS FOX NEWS

Lifestyles RadioLifestyles Radio
7 am

AMERICA'S MORNING NEWS FOX NEWS

kim_square2
8 amLIVE!
"Hot Topics In the Northwest" Hosted by: Cheryl Harle		LIVE!
"Life at the Beach" With Lori Arce-Torres		LIVE!
"Hot Topics In the Northwest" Hosted by: Cheryl Harle
"Let the Conversation Begin" Hosted by John Baker on the 4th Wednesday of every month		LIVE!
"Good Morning It's YOU" with Mark Jones, Gas Prices, in Depth News and Politics		LIVE!
"Hot Topics Along the Central Oregon Coast" with Cheryl Harle
Second and Fourth Friday: Senior Connections with Peggy O'Callaghan, Senior Services Director		Lifestyles Radio
8:30LIVE!
"Life on the Oregon Coast and YOU" With Diane Rodriguez		LIVE!
"Finding Happiness and Good Health" with Marc Courtenay
9 amLIVE!
"Countdown to Eclipse" With Kay Wyatt		LIVE!
"What's Going On In Lincoln City": With Karen Richards, The Eventuary and Wine Shop		LIVE!
City and County Government
Tax dollars really do make a difference		LIVE!
"Living Healthy Lincoln"
Sam Schafer		LIVE!
"Get To Know Pacific City" Issac Ersoff		Lifestyles Radio
9:30 amLIVE!
"Oregon Economy & Growth"		LIVE!
"Spotlight on Siletz" with Diane Rodriguez, Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians		TBA
10 amlucia_headerFox
News Channel's
Brian Kilmeade
11 amdave_header2 Fox Talk Radio
Noon
1 pmFox Talk Radio Fox Talk Radio
2 pm

Thom Hartman Program


News • Opinion • Debate		Science Fantastic Fox Talk Radio
3 pmScience Fantastic Fox Talk Radio
4 pmScience Fantastic Fox Talk Radio
5 pm

The Sam Sorbo Show

Fox Talk RadioSean
Hannity
6 pmFox Talk Radio
7 pmhannity_bannerFox Talk Radio
8 pmFox Talk RadioDr. Bill Wattenburg
Former KGO Radio Talker
9 pmFox Talk Radio
10 pm

In the Wee Hours of the Night


Great Guests & Your Calls		Lifestyles Radio Lifestyles Radio
1 amLifestyles Radio Lifestyles Radio
2 am

AMERICA OVERNIGHT

Lifestyles Radio Lifestyles Radio
3 amLifestyles Radio Lifestyles Radio
4 amLifestyles Radio Lifestyles Radio
5 am

AMERICA'S MORNING NEWS FOX NEWS

Lifestyles Radio Lifestyles Radio

2 thoughts on “Program Schedule”

  1. Hi,

    I am María Sause, and was in a live program about aerial pesticide spraying in Lincoln County with Rio Davidson this morning. I am trying to find a link to the program in order to listen to it with our group, Lincoln County Community Rights. Could you please help me get to it?

    Reply

