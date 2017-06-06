Awaken Hidden Powers 1 Comment Host: Marc Courtenay Guest: Joseph Bernard PhD http://kcup.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/06-01-2017-Awaken-Hidden-Powers-Joseph-Bernard-phD-Host-Marc-Courtenay.mp3
One thought on “Awaken Hidden Powers”
What a great interview with Joseph! Thanks for airing it and giving him a platform on which to be heard in our local community. I’m sending this recording link to some folks who may well be “stuck” as you were talking about it, and hope they can hook up with Joseph and move past the stuckness to free!