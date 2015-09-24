Bienvenido a 1230 AM La GranD

To listen to the new La GranD Hispanic Radio Station K-CUP 1230 AM select any of our Listen Live options

Presenting all music 24 hours a day. We want to know what you think. Just call us at 541-265-5000 or email us at BossBusiness@actionnet.net. All from your friends at 100.7 BOSS FM and K-CUP 1230 AM

Gracias a nuestros miles de oyentes en KPPT BOSS FM Radio y 1230 LA GRAN D AM Radio Hispana. ¡Somos su opción para Radio Hispana / Latina!

Thank you to our thousands of listeners on KPPT BOSS FM Radio and 1230 LA GRAN D AM Hispanic Radio. We are your choice for music of the 60’s, 70’s and now your new Hispanic/Latino Radio!

KCUP does not live stream some programs including OREGON SPORTS and SEAHAWKS FOOTBALL. If we are not streaming please go directly to that program’s website for access to streaming audio.

The Lifestyles on the Central Oregon Coast… NewsTalk 1230AM KCUP

For the latest Yaquina Bay Bar Conditions call 541-265-5511

¡Haga clic aquí para ESCUCHAR KCUP LIVE 24/7!